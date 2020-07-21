STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Plea to release Rs 5 lakh to PMC bank depositors during COVID-19: HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

The application has said that despite making such a representation, no action has been taken till date to help the depositors withdraw money as per their requirement from the PMC Bank.

Published: 21st July 2020 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

PMC bank

Mumbai Police personnel stand guard outside Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank PMC at GTB Nagar in Mumbai. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the Centre and the RBI to respond to a plea seeking release of up to Rs 5 lakh to depositors of the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank Ltd to help them address health issues during the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Finance Ministry, Reserve Bank of India and PMC Bank seeking their stand on the application moved by consumer rights activist Bejon Kumar Misra.

The court asked them to file replies before the next date of hearing on August 19.

Misra, in the application filed through advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi, has said the court on an earlier date of hearing had asked the depositors to make a representation to the Centre, the RBI or PMC Bank regarding their financial difficulties and seeking withdrawal of money.

The application has said that despite making such a representation, no action has been taken till date to help the depositors withdraw money as per their requirement from the PMC Bank.

It said that while the moratorium on withdrawals has been extended to December 2020, more than 35 depositors of the bank have allegedly ended their lives due to financial constraints.

The application has said there appears to be no lack of funds with the bank as more than Rs 8 crore are being spent on upkeep of its branches, including payment of salaries of the staff, but depositors are struggling to even withdraw their own hard-earned money.

It has claimed that senior citizen depositors are "completely crippled" in terms of their financial liquidity to purchase essential utilities and medicines.

It has contended that the bank was not even releasing money equivalent to insured amount of Rs 5 lakh to help out the depositors in case of health crisis.

The application has sought issuance of a direction to the Centre, the RBI and PMC Bank to urgently decide on depositors request for withdrawal of their money.

It has also sought lifting of the "procedural curbs" on withdrawal of the insured amount of Rs 5 lakh by the depositors and to also remove the processing time in release of the money.

The court on May 28 had asked the Centre, the RBI and PMC Bank to appreciate the difficulties faced by the depositors on withdrawals during COVID-19 pandemic.

It said that upon receipt of any representation from any individual or group of depositors in this regard, "a decision shall be taken by the concerned respondent authority within a period of four weeks".

Misra claimed that this direction of the bench has not been complied with.

The application has been filed in Misra's petition seeking directions to the RBI to ease out the moratorium for withdrawal of deposited money of depositors from PMC Bank during the coronavirus pandemic.

PMC Bank has been put under restrictions by the RBI, following the unearthing of a Rs 4,355-crore scam.

The main petition was to be heard on April 21, but due to the lockdown and limited functioning of the high court it was adjourned to June and then to August 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative PMC Bank RBI Delhi High Court Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp