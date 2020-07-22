STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP leader murdered in Jharkhand in suspected land dispute case, stabbed several times

Police suspect land dispute as the reason for the murder.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: BJP leader Prakash Yadav, who's also a lawyer by profession, was stabbed to death with a knife-like weapon by three unidentified persons at Birsa Nagar in Jamshedpur, a few meters from his residence.

Police suspect land dispute as the reason for the murder. Yadav had opened a front against the land mafia and filed direct complaints in respective police stations whenever he came across any kind of encroachment on government land in the area. 

Off late, he had been sharing posts against the land mafia for which he received threats via call regularly. He had informed the police about it. 

“Prima facie it appears to be land dispute related murder but police is looking into it taking all aspects into consideration,” said Jamshedpur SP (City) Subhash Chandra Jaat. Family members said that at around 11:30 pm on Tuesday, three people came to his residence and asked him to come out and took him towards Hari Mandir Chabutara and talked to him for some time.

Later, they overpowered him and stabbed him countless number of times, they said. In addition, they also slit his throat with the knife and walked away. Family members along with the locals came out of their homes and blocked the road for quite some time.

Wife, Chandani Devi said she hadn't seen them taking her husband. 

The family members held a property dealer, related to a political party, responsible for the killing.

