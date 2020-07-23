STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three-year-old girl raped, killed in Madhya Pradesh, two arrested

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the police to fast-track the trial in the case and ensure that the accused get death sentence, said an official release.

RAPE

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

CHHINDWARA: A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by two men at Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, the police said on Thursday. Both the accused have been arrested.

The girl was playing outside her house on July 17 when she was abducted, said additional superintendent of police Shashank Garg.

Her body was found in a lake three days later. Autopsy revealed that she had been raped, he said.

"After investigations, we arrested Ritesh Singh Dhurve (22) and Dhanpal (21) on Tuesday. The duo confessed to the crime," the ASP said.

Dhurve allegedly lured the girl with a Rs 10 currency note and took her to his house where the two men allegedly raped her.

Later they smothered her to death and stuffed the body in a plastic bag and threw it into Chhota Mahadev reservoir, the police officer said.

Chief minister Chouhan directed the Director-General of Police to conduct a thorough and speedy investigation into the incident said the official release.

