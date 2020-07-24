STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Assam's Karbi Anglong district, third in state within nine days

The earthquake occurred at 11:08 am and its epicentre was in the hill district of Karbi Anglong in central Assam.

By PTI

GUWAHATI: An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Friday, the third quake to rock the state in past nine days, officials said adding that no loss of life and property was reported so far.

The earthquake occurred at 11:08 am and its epicentre was in the hill district of Karbi Anglong in central Assam, 58 km south-southeast of Tezpur with a depth of 25 km, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The tremors shook the district, prompting panic-stricken people to run out of their homes. On July 16, two earthquakes of 4.1 and 2.6 magnitude had hit Assam, the officials said.

