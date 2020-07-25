STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uddhav Thackeray dares Opposition to topple his government

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said there is no threat to his six-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government.

Published: 25th July 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said there is no threat to his six-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government. “I challenge the Opposition to topple my government,” Thackeray said, expressing confidence of completing the full five-year term. 

Thackeray’s remarks come amid reports of alleged BJP attempts to topple the Congress-led Rajasthan government, soon after the fall of yet another Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. In a marathon interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana,’ Thackeray asserts there is no threat to his three-party government.

A curtain-raiser of the interview was shared by Sena’s Sanjay Raut on his social media platform. The full interview will be published on Saturday and Sunday. Reports of a rift among the coalition’s three parties – the Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP – have bristled across the political circles in the state over the government’s handling of Covid-19 situation, with NCP chief Sharad Pawar expressing divergent opinions. Raut has himself trashed such speculation in the recent months. 

The Thackeray interview quotes him as saying the Centre should have clarity over its international policy. “Today, we are opposing China, but tomorrow, India and China could be friends again. We need to work hard on international relations and should have more clarity,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp