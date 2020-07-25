Uddhav Thackeray dares Opposition to topple his government

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said there is no threat to his six-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government. “I challenge the Opposition to topple my government,” Thackeray said, expressing confidence of completing the full five-year term.

Thackeray’s remarks come amid reports of alleged BJP attempts to topple the Congress-led Rajasthan government, soon after the fall of yet another Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. In a marathon interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana,’ Thackeray asserts there is no threat to his three-party government.

A curtain-raiser of the interview was shared by Sena’s Sanjay Raut on his social media platform. The full interview will be published on Saturday and Sunday. Reports of a rift among the coalition’s three parties – the Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP – have bristled across the political circles in the state over the government’s handling of Covid-19 situation, with NCP chief Sharad Pawar expressing divergent opinions. Raut has himself trashed such speculation in the recent months.

The Thackeray interview quotes him as saying the Centre should have clarity over its international policy. “Today, we are opposing China, but tomorrow, India and China could be friends again. We need to work hard on international relations and should have more clarity,” he said.