Intel agencies warn of possible terror attack in Ayodhya on Bhoomi Pujan day

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In the wake of the inputs by central intelligence agencies and a subsequent alert issued by Union Home Ministry over possible attempts by terror groups to disrupt and sabotage the 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya next week, Uttar Pradesh,

especially, the temple town has been put on high alert.

As per the highly-placed sources, the note forwarded to UP government over the inputs provided by intelligence agencies speaks about a possible attempt by terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jash-e-Mohammed may strike Ayodhya on August 5.

The sources claimed that the information gathered on the basis of human intelligence and electronic intercepts, the strike could of a lone wolf kind or even in a group at crowded places. There is also a possibility of fidayeen strikes.

The Bhoomi Pujan is coinciding with the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

Besides PM Modi, many senior BJP leaders including former Deputy PM LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also expected to reach Ayodhya for August 5 event.

While a thick security blanket of UP police has been put in the temple town, the area from Saket Degree College, where PM will land, to the Ram Janmabhoomi premises has been cordoned off. Besides, regular security drills, door-to-door checking is being conducted. Residents of Ramkot locality near Janmboomi

premises have been issued passes for movement.

Intense checking is going on in all the lodges, hotels, and guesthouses in Ayodhya. All the entry points to the temple town have been sealed and each and every vehicle is being checked.

Meanwhile, security in nine districts adjoining the temple town has also been beefed up. As per an order issued by UP DGP HC Awasthi’s office, senior police officials of the rank of Additional Director General have been directed to camp in nine districts adjoining Ayodhya from July 29 to August 6. They have been asked to be extra alert in the wake of upcoming festivals of Bakrid and Rakshabandhan along with the mega even in Ayodhya on August 5.

Security along Indo-Nepal border has also been tightened and intelligence agencies have been put on ultra alert. Satellite-guided supervision of border areas

is being conducted. A vigilant eye is also being kept on the activities on social media.

Meanwhile, Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teeth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai has appealed to the people not to throng Ayodhya on August 5 in large numbers. “I appeal the devotees of Lord Ram to celebrate the Bhoomi Pujan event at their places. I assure everyone that when the COIVD crisis will be over, we will find an occasion to celebrate the event in the temple town,” said Champat Rai.