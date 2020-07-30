Will sue Jammu and Kashmir government for ‘illegal’ detention: Congress leader Saif-ud-Din Soz

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After the J&K government informed the Supreme Court that he was never under detention, Congress leader Saif-ud-Din Soz has decided to sue and seek damages from the Union Territory administration for keeping him ‘unlawfully’ under house arrest since August last year.

“I reject the government’s narration of falsehood before the Supreme Court denying that I had either been put under house arrest or any restrictions were imposed on me since August 5, 2019,” Soz said.

“I will further sue the government for compensation for the incarceration and illegal suspension of civil liberties to which I am entitled under the Constitution,” In an affidavit, the Jammu and Kashmir government told the top court that the former Union minister was neither detained nor put under house arrest after abrogation of Article 370. Soz’s wife had challenged his detention in the apex court.

