STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will sue Jammu and Kashmir government for ‘illegal’ detention: Congress leader Saif-ud-Din Soz

Saif-ud-Din Soz has decided to sue and seek damages from the Union Territory administration for keeping him ‘unlawfully’ under house arrest since August last year.

Published: 30th July 2020 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister Saif-ud-Din Soz

Former Union Minister Saif-ud-Din Soz (Photo | ANI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After the J&K government informed the Supreme Court that he was never under detention, Congress leader Saif-ud-Din Soz has decided to sue and seek damages from the Union Territory administration for keeping him ‘unlawfully’ under house arrest since August last year. 

“I reject the government’s narration of falsehood before the Supreme Court denying that I had either been put under house arrest or any restrictions were imposed on me since August 5, 2019,” Soz said.

“I will further sue the government for compensation for the incarceration and illegal suspension of civil liberties to which I am entitled under the Constitution,” In an affidavit, the Jammu and Kashmir government told the top court that the former Union minister was neither detained nor put under house arrest after abrogation of Article 370. Soz’s wife had challenged his detention in the apex court.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Saif ud Din Soz Jammu and Kashmir Congress
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp