Maharashtra will be most affected by Cyclone 'Nisarga', warns IMD

The current depression is likely to intensify into a deep depression by evening on Monday and become furious and turn into a cyclonic storm in the early hours of the morning on June 2.

Published: 01st June 2020

Fishing boats seen anchored at a shore following a warning by Indian Meteorological Department IMD for fishermen not to enter the Arabian Sea for the next two days as a precaution against cyclone 'Nisarga' at Uttan beach in Thane Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' will affect the coastal districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, more than Gujarat and other neighbouring states, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

The IMD said that the depression in the Arabian Sea is slated to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' and cross north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar in Raigad district and Daman on June 3.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said: "Monsoon vortex or cyclonic circulation has formed in the Arabian Sea. As per our predictions, Maharashtra coastal districts like Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Thane, Raigad, Mumbai and Palghar will be more affected by it."

This depression is currently 690 km away from Mumbai.

There could be inundation in low-lying areas, townships, and city areas. Wind speed could also cause damage to trees, telephone, and electric poles, he added.

He said that the rainfall in Maharasahtra's coastal districts will increase on June 2 and intensify further on June 3. "We are expecting extremely heavy rainfall of more than 20 cm here on June 3."

The current depression is likely to intensify into a deep depression by evening on Monday and become furious and turn into a cyclonic storm in the early hours of the morning on June 2. It will then amplify into a severe cyclonic storm by evening or night of June 3 and make landfall.

The Director General said that the severe cyclonic storm will have a wind speed of 90-105 kmph when it crosses the coast.

"We are accessing it continuously. Central and state government agencies have been informed and are taking the steps," he added.

Dr Sunitha Devi, scientist in-charge for cyclones, said that the depression is currently located about 340 km southwest of Goa's Panjim, and 850 km south-south-west of Gujarat's Surat.

Maharashtra and Gujarat are on pre-cyclone alert as very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in parts of the states on June 3 and June 4.

Due to its influence, the east central Arabian Sea and south east Arabian Sea is currently rough. Fishermen in Kerala, Lakshadweep, coastal Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, and Gujarat are advised not to venture into the sea till June 4.

