Pvt company offers to fly Jharkhand migrants home from Andaman & Nicobar Islands

By PTI

RANCHI: A private company has offered to bring home Jharkhand's stranded migrant workers from Andaman and Nicobar Islands by a charter flight, two days after Chief Minister Hemant Soren sought help from the industry and corporate houses.

Delhi Inter-Link Food Private Limited offered to bring migrant workers from Port Blair on June 4, a statement issued by the chief minister's office said on Wednesday.

On June 1, Soren had appealed to the industry and corporate houses for cooperation in bringing Jharkhand migrants stranded in far-off places.

Earlier, the Jharkhand government had flown two batches of migrant labourers from Leh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands back home.

On Saturday, 180 migrant workers, who faced hardships for over two months due to lockdown, returned to the state by a flight.

A day before that, 60 migrant workers engaged in a Border Roads Organisation's project in Leh reached Jharkhand in a flight.

After ferrying migrants in trains and buses, Chief Minister Soren had approached Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 21, seeking permission to fly other migrants stuck in places like Ladakh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and the Northeast, from where they cannot be transported back home in trains or buses.

The state government has facilitated return of more than 4.5 lakh of the approximately 7.5 lakh registered workers from Jharkhand to their native places in different parts of the state.