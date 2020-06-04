STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus: NCP asks party men not to hold public events on foundation day 

Instead, the NCP workers should organise blood donation camps while following the social distancing norms, a statement said.

Published: 04th June 2020 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

NCP supporters shout slogans during the protest in Mumbai on Thursday. PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state minister Jayant Patil on Thursday urged NCP workers not to organise public events on the party's foundation day on June 10, in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Instead, the NCP workers should organise blood donation camps while following the social distancing norms, the two party leaders said in a statement.

NCP president Sharad Pawar formed the party in 1999.

The party has been in power in Maharashtra along with the Congress, except between 2014 and 2019.

It is a key constituent of the current Uddhav Thackeray-led state government, which also comprises the Shiv Sena and Congress.

Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil urged party men to donate blood for patients in need.

"The COVID-19 patients do not require blood, but patients of thalassemia and other diseases need blood time- to-time.

To fulfil the demand, partys public representatives, office-bearers and workers should donate blood observing social distancing, they said in the statement.

The two leaders also congratulated and thanked party men for their relief work during the lockdown period.

They said the NCP has been working with firm belief in equality, brotherhood, secularism, national integrity, democracy and inclusive growth.

The party has also been fighting for the rights of sections of the society like backwards, tribals, nomadic tribes, women and physically challenged, senior citizens and students, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NCP Ajit Pawar COVID-19 Coronavirus Maharashtra coronavirus
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp