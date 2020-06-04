Coronavirus: NCP asks party men not to hold public events on foundation day 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state minister Jayant Patil on Thursday urged NCP workers not to organise public events on the party's foundation day on June 10, in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Instead, the NCP workers should organise blood donation camps while following the social distancing norms, the two party leaders said in a statement.

NCP president Sharad Pawar formed the party in 1999.

The party has been in power in Maharashtra along with the Congress, except between 2014 and 2019.

It is a key constituent of the current Uddhav Thackeray-led state government, which also comprises the Shiv Sena and Congress.

Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil urged party men to donate blood for patients in need.

"The COVID-19 patients do not require blood, but patients of thalassemia and other diseases need blood time- to-time.

To fulfil the demand, partys public representatives, office-bearers and workers should donate blood observing social distancing, they said in the statement.

The two leaders also congratulated and thanked party men for their relief work during the lockdown period.

They said the NCP has been working with firm belief in equality, brotherhood, secularism, national integrity, democracy and inclusive growth.

The party has also been fighting for the rights of sections of the society like backwards, tribals, nomadic tribes, women and physically challenged, senior citizens and students, they said.