STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Guwahati Central Jail sealed after inmate tests COVID-19 positive 

An order mentioned that any unauthorised entry or exit and movement of any vehicle have been barred till the area is declared safe as per the Central guidelines. 

Published: 05th June 2020 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

GUWAHATI: With an inmate of the Guwahati Central Jail testing positive for COVID-19, the district authorities on Friday have sealed the complex with immediate effect to contain spread of the virus.

Issuing the order, Kamrup Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu declared the entire jail premises as "containment zone" after detecting the first jail inmate to have tested coronavirus positive in Assam.

"In view of the detection of a COVID-19 positive patient at Central Jail in Guwahati city, in the interest of maintenance of public hygiene and to prevent further spread of COVID-19 virus in the said area, the Central Jail area is declared as a Containment Zone," the order said.

Pegu directed the circle officer of Dispur revenue circle to seal the entire area immediately.

The order mentioned that any unauthorised entry or exit and movement of any vehicle have been barred till the area is declared safe as per the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

When contacted, a senior Home Department official told PTI that the prison authorities had created coronavirus wards in all the jails of the state to lodge new inmates after the lockdown began on March 25.

"This step ensured that the new inmates did not interact with other people of the jail which prevented the spread of the virus to the old inmates," he said.

The official, who did not wish to be named, said that the person who had tested COVID-19 in the jail had been arrested on charges of theft.

He was brought in with six other persons on June 1 after a local court sent them to judicial custody.

"The new inmates were staying in the coronavirus ward of the jail. So, there was very minimal contact with other people of the jail. The health officials have identified all the contacts and their samples are being collected for testing," he said.

The official also said that all the new inmates are properly screened before bringing them inside the premises and at times swab samples are taken if any symptoms are seen.

The Guwahati Central Jail currently has 1,118 inmates against its capacity of housing 1,000 persons.

Assam has six central jails, 22 district jails, one open air jail, one special jail, one sub-jail and six detention centres.

A day after the state recorded the highest ever daily jump of 285 patients, Assam reported 38 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total to 2,153 patients.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam coronavirus Assam Coronavirus COVID-19 Guwahati Central Jail
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp