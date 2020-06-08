STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Monika Kapil Mohta appointed India's next Ambassador to Switzerland

Presently, Mohta, an Indian Foreign Service officer of 1985 batch, is India's Ambassador to Sweden.

Published: 08th June 2020 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Monika Kapil Mohta. (Photo| ANI Twitter)

Monika Kapil Mohta. (Photo| ANI Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Diplomat Monika Kapil Mohta has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Switzerland, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday.

Presently, Mohta, an Indian Foreign Service officer of 1985 batch, is India's Ambassador to Sweden.

"She is expected to take up the assignment shortly," said the MEA.

Mohta has served as the Ambassador of India to Poland and Lithuania from July 2011 to January 2015. Prior to that, she served as the Director of The Nehru Centre and Minister (Culture) at the High Commission of India to the United Kingdom from 2006 to 2011.

In the MEA, she has served in many different positions including Additional Secretary/Joint Secretary (Southern Division), Director (Pakistan), Director (Gulf), Director (External Publicity) and Deputy Spokesperson, Director (United Nations).

She has also served at Indian Embassies in France, Nepal and Thailand, and in the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Monika Kapil Mohta
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp