STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pakistan unhappy with newfound peace in Kashmir valley: Chinar Corps commander Lt Gen BS Raju

The senior army officer said that the people of Kashmir have taken the scrapping of Article 370 positively.

Published: 08th June 2020 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmir-based XV corps commander Lt Gen BS Raju

Kashmir-based XV corps commander Lt Gen BS Raju (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: People of Kashmir took the scrapping of Article 370 in a "positive manner" as there was relative peace for a long time but Pakistan is on a "hyperdrive" on peddling a false narrative to keep the pot boiling in the valley, a top army officer said on Monday.

"Starting from the situation post abrogation of Article 370, I think the population took the decision in a positive manner. We saw relative peace for a fairly long period of time," Lt Gen BS Raju, heading the strategic XV Corps, told reporters in Awantipora, 33 km from here.

Flanked by General Officer Commanding of Army's South Kashmir based Victor Force Major General A Sengupta and Inspector General of CRPF, Gen Raju, who was talking to media following killing of nine militants in two encounters in Shopian district in less than 24 hours, said normalcy was almost back in the valley by February this year.

ALSO READ| Support for terrorism nearly 'wiped out' in Jammu & Kashmir, people want peace: Senior Army officer

"January-February people had begun to move around, schools had opened up, winter tourism had commenced in Gulmarg. So we were seeing all signs of normalcy before the issue of COVID-19 came in and we had to go into another round of lockdown....only to save lives," he added.

Lt General Raju said that Pakistan was "not happy" with the peaceful situation in the valley. "Pakistan is unhappy because it is in its larger plan to keep the pot boiling in the valley. That is how the relevance of the Pakistan army remains within Pakistan. As far as Pakistan's contribution to violence here is concerned, it is a combination of two things -- on the physical front inducting weapons along the Line of Control and, the second is, the information warfare Pakistan intends to fight," he said.

Raju appealed to people not to get swayed by the misinformation that is coming from Pakistan. "This is very important. Pakistan is on a hyperdrive to bring in false propaganda. If there is one person who is not happy today as to what is happening in the valley in terms of peace is Pakistan. So we need to fight that," he said.

"I would say that 120 crore of the country's population have a role to play in demolishing false narratives, which are coming from Pakistan. While we are fighting on ground, we will definitely look forward to the cooperation of the public and the population in general to spread the right message and demolish the false narratives," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
XV Corps Article 370 Kashmir peace BS Raju Chinar Corps Pakistan Kashmir situation
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp