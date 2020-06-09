Chhattisgarh: Two cops arrested for 'supplying ammo' to Maoists

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: An Assistant Sub-Inspector and a head constable, suspected to be a part of the Maoist network, were arrested following the investigation into the recent supply of ammunition to the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in the conflict zone of Bastar.

Based on the inquiry following the arrest of four persons involved in the supply of bullets to the Naxalites, the Sukma Police took ASI Anand Jatav and head constable Subhash Singh into their custody for interrogation.

“Following the recovery of a large number of bullets and interrogation of those arrested, the Bastar Police is keeping a close watch on the urban network of Maoists. The collusion of some personnel of the police department has emerged. They have been arrested and are being interrogated”, said Sunderraj P, Bastar range Inspector General of Police.

A nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by the Sukma Police to probe the incident. The state intelligence agency too swung into action. The possibility of more information on urban Maoist links and arrests in the coming days are not ruled out.

Acting on a tip-off, the Sukma Police had on June 4 seized 695 bullets of modern weapons including AK-47 and INSAS rifle. Four persons were then arrested and sent to jail by the court on judicial remand.

Two travellers - Manoj Sharma and Harishankar Gedam - who were on their way from Odisha to Kanker via Sukma were intercepted and on their information, two others - Ganesh Kunjam and Atmaram Nareti - who were in direct contact with the Maoists leader Darshan Pedda at Kanker, were taken into custody.