STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SSB jawan succumbs to COVID-19; 15 deaths in CAPFs

The head constable rank official was under treatment for the last few months with a serious head injury at a hospital here.

Published: 11th June 2020 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

SSB jawan

(Image for representation) SSB jawans and police patrol a village in Bihar’s East Champaran district. | express

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 36-year-old Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) official succumbed to coronavirus, taking the total number of fatalities in the force due to the pandemic to two, a senior official said on Thursday.

This is the 15th COVID-19 death among the paramilitary force or the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

The head constable rank official was under treatment for the last few months with a serious head injury at a hospital here.

He passed away on Wednesday due to coronavirus infection, official said.

The official also suffered a heart attack, he said.

He was posted at the headquarters of the force in Delhi, officials said.

The SSB has reported 106 COVID-19 cases till now, out of which 55 personnel, have recovered. Earlier, a 55-year-old head constable of the force had succumbed to the pandemic.

The about 80,000 personnel strong force is primarily tasked to guard open Indian borders with Nepal and Bhutan.

With the latest death, there have been 15 casualties among CAPFs like the Central Industrial Security Force (5), Central Reserve Police Force (4), Border Security Force (3) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (1).

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) also reported 36 new cases on Thursday that include 28 personnel from its unit based in Kashmir. Among the fresh cases is a chief medical officer of the force who has been admitted to an isolation facility in Delhi.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) also reported a fresh case of coronavirus infection. It has 17 active cases, while 194 personnel have recovered from the disease.

As per data accessed by PTI, the five CAPFs and two other central forces- the National Security Guard and the National Disaster Response Force- have reported over 1,880 coronavirus cases.

While over 1,220 troops have been cured or recovered, more than 645 are under treatment, the data said.

The first case in these forces, functioning under the Union home ministry, was detected on March 28.

These central forces, with a combined strength of about 10 lakh personnel, render a variety of security duties, law and order management, border guarding, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations and disaster rescue and relief.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SSB jawan corona death SSB jawan coronavirus COVID 19 CAPF coronavirus
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp