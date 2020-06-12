STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jain monk arrested for raping woman in Rajasthan

Tension has gripped in the area after the Muni was taken to the local police station.

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: In Rajasthan, a Jain Muni has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman at the shelter home of the community in Karauli district. The woman, along with a relative, had gone to the monk to seek his blessings.

The accused monk, Acharya Sukumalnandi, was staying in a Jain shelter home in the Hindon town of Karauli district. According to the FIR, the woman had reached the shelter home with her relative to seek the blessings of the Muni on Thursday. First, the victim’s sister-in-law entered in and the monk misbehaved with her; and when the woman herself went to the room, she was allegedly raped by the Acharya.

Angry family members of the woman reached the shelter home and confronted the monk but he locked himself up in his room. Eventually, he was called by the cops to the police station.

After preliminary investigation, the police arrested the muni on Friday. "The Muni was staying in Hindon and had reached here after visiting many places. He has allegations of misbehavior and rape on him. We have registered a case under IPC 354 and 376 and arrested him", said Anil Sharma, SP, Karauli

Earlier, some supporters of the Muni got into an argument with the alleged victim's family. Police intervened and pacified both the parties. When the Muni was detained at the police station, his supporters gathered outside the police station. Seeing that social distancing was not being maintained, police dispersed the crowd with the use of force.

