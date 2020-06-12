'U for Ugly': Two Bengal teachers suspended for teaching from questionable and racist textbook

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: At a time when the world is witnessing anti-racist protests, West Bengal education department suspended two teachers of a municipality-run school for presenting the alphabets with corresponding words and images where "U is for Ugly" was displayed against the picture of a dark-skinned boy.

The incident came to light when a parent lodged a complaint with the state education department when he noticed the illustration while teaching his child.

The incident occurred at Burdwan Municipality Girls (Primary) School. Since the school is closed due to the lockdown, Sudip Majumdar, the complainant who is a college professor, said "I was shocked when I saw the picture of a black boy’s face to give example of ugliness. How can it be possible?’’ he asked.

Majumdar alleged the book was part of the textbook referred by the education department, a claim which Education minister Partha Chatterjee countered.

"The textbook was introduced by the school itself. The two teachers have been suspended because we have zero tolerance for such acts which may have prejudices prejudices into students’ mind,’’ Chatterjee said.

Shrabani Mullick, one of the suspended teachers condemned the mistake.

"Though I am the administrative head of the primary section of the school, the issue should be looked after by the teacher in-charge,’" she said.

Barnali Ghosh, the other suspended teacher said, "Though I am the teacher in-charge, everything of the school is monitored by Shrabani. I have no clue why the book was selected for teaching.’’

Sishir Kumar Pal, the publisher of the book, admitted that it was a major mistake.

"I will inquire how it happened. We will rectify the mistake and print the book again. We well give the refctified books to the schools at our cost,’’ he said.