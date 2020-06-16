STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11 accused in Palghar mob lynching case contract coronavirus

Seventeen accused who were kept at a police lock-up at Wada were tested recently and 11 turned out to be positive for coronavirus while results of six others were yet to be received.

Published: 16th June 2020

Covid testing, Coronavirus testing

(Image used for representation)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Eleven of the accused in the Palghar lynching case in Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus, the police said on Tuesday.

A total of 156 persons were arrested after two monks on the way to Surat from Mumbai in a car were beaten to death alongwith their driver on April 16 by a mob at Gadchinchale village in the district on suspicion that they were thieves.

All the accused have been remanded in judicial custody but lodged in various police lock-ups as work is going on at Palghar jail, said an official of the Palghar police station.

Seventeen accused who were kept at a police lock-up at Wada were tested recently and 11 turned out to be positive for coronavirus while results of six others were yet to be received, he said.

Those who tested positive were shifted to local hospitals and their contacts are being traced, he said.

Earlier, at least two of the arrested accused in the case had tested positive for virus.

