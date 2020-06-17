STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Article 370: NC's Ali Mohd Sagar released from detention after 10 months

The six-time MLA was detained in August last year after the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 was withdrawn.

Published: 17th June 2020 04:52 PM

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar was on Wednesday released from a sub-jail after 10 months, officials said, a day after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court quashed his detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Sagar, 67, was released from a government guesthouse which has been designated as a sub-jail, the officials said here.

Among the grounds of his preventive detention, it was said Sagar might use his influence among people to organise mass gatherings against the government's decision to revoke provisions of Article 370.

"Your capacity of influencing people for any cause could be gauged from this fact that you were able to convince your electorate to come out and vote in huge numbers even during peak militancy and poll boycotts.

Your activities are aiming to raise a voice against the Union of India by way of encouraging mass agitation," read the dossier against Sagar.

