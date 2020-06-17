Martyr Bipul Roy's ill mother yet to know of his death; five-year-old daughter still seeking dad

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A pall of gloom enveloped Kundan Kunj Colony at Rohta Road of Meerut on Wednesday as the news of the supreme sacrifice made by Havildar Bipul Roy during the violent face-off with Chinese soldiers at the Line of Actual Control in Galwan Valley area in Ladakh region on Monday night came in.

Originally from Bhindipada village of Alipordwar, Jalpaigudi in West Bengal, Havildar Roy of 21 Mount Brigade, Signals Regiment, was posted at the Meerut Cantonment two years ago.

When he got his posting in Ladakh, he had made arrangements for his wife Rampa and daughter Tamanna, 5, to stay in Meerut in a rented accommodation before he headed to the border.

As per sources, the sad news was broken to the bereaved family by Meerut District Magistrate Anil Dhingra and Senior Superintendent of Police P Ajay Sahni.

In the meantime, a team of Army personnel reached the residence of the martyr and escorted his wife and daughter to Delhi where the late havildar's body will be received. They will all then move to their ancestral place in West Bengal to perform his last rites.

Soon after getting the news of her husband's martyrdom, Havildar Roy's wife, devastated and crestfallen, somehow gathered herself and started packing her bags while trying to answer the innocent queries her daughter had about her father.

Meanwhile, Bipul's elderly father Niren Roy, who is in Bhindipada, came to know about his son's death only on Wednesday.

"My wife is suffering from ailments and she is bedridden. She does not know the news," he said.

35-year-old Bipul had joined the Army in 2005.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday had announced Rs 5 lakh compensation and government job for Roy's kin and the family of his fellow-martyr from the state Sepoy Rajesh Orang.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to the martyr and hailed the supreme sacrifice made by the 20 bravehearts who laid down their lives at the LAC.

The CM assured the bereaved family of martyr Havildar Bipul Roy all possible help. He said the state government was solidly behind the family in their moment of grief.



