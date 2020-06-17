STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With 3,682 positive cases, Gurugram's COVID-19 tally is more than Punjab

A health official said that the majority of people in Gurugram who are testing positive continue to be either asymptomatic or display mild symptoms.

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 8,272 in Haryana on Tuesday with 550 new cases being reported. Gurugram has the highest number of cases in the state with 3,682 cases as 205 cases were reported by Tuesday evening, as per the medical bulletin issued by the Haryana health department.

Gurugram, which borders Delhi in the NCR, now has more coronavirus positive cases than the whole state of Punjab (3,371). While 46 people have died in Gurugram so far, 1,624 active cases have been reported in last ten days.

Among the 8,272 coronavirus cases in Haryana, there are 5656 males, 2,615 females, and one transgender.

So far, 3,748 people have recovered and 118 have died in the state. The state saw 18 virus related deaths on Tuesday which is highest for a day.

Faridabad had 1579 cases now with 174 new cases and five deaths being reported on Tuesday. Sonipat now has 631 cases with 32 new cases and one death,

Jhajjar has 149 cases so far with eight new cases, Palwal has 204 cases with six new cases and Nuh reached 117 cases with one positive case on Tuesday. All these six districts border Delhi.

A health official said that the majority of people in Gurugram who are testing positive continue to be either asymptomatic or display mild symptoms.

“We have been told randomly check reports of private laboratories as well,” he said.

The number of cases in Gurugram may touch 35,000 by the end of the month and reach 2.5 lakh in August, sources said quoting a projection released last week. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed officials to conduct a survey of vacant buildings in the city so that they can be used for isolation of coronavirus positive patients if required.

As per the Punjab state health department, there are 3,371 COVID-19 cases in the state. Of these, 2461 have recovered while 72 people have lost their lives. 104 new cases were reported in the state with 31 in Jalandhar, 22 from Ludhiana, nine each from Amritsar and Patiala. Amritsar being the  highest with 642.

18  more dead in Haryana

Eighteen more people died of coronavirus in Haryana on Tuesday as the state reported another record daily rise in infections, according to a health bulletin.

On Monday, the state had reported 514 cases.  So far, 118 people have succumbed to the virus in the state while the number of total cases rose to 8,272 with 550 fresh infections on Tuesday.

