Chinese invader jibe: Assam CM orders arrest of Kolkata 'nationalist'

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed Guwahati Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta to leave for Kolkata on Friday itself, arrest the man and bring him to Assam.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal. (Photo| EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday ordered the immediate arrest of Garga Chatterjee, a Kolkata-based "nationalist", for hurting Assamese sentiments by allegedly insulting Ahom king Chaolung Sukaphaa.

Chatterjee had described Sukaphaa, who was the founder of Ahom dynasty in Assam, as a Chinese invader. 

Sonowal directed Guwahati Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta to leave for Kolkata on Friday itself, arrest the man and bring him to Assam.

"The Chief Minister has directed the Guwahati Police Commissioner to leave for Kolkata by today itself to arrest Garga Chatterjee and bring him to Assam for his offensive remarks on social media against the founder of greater Assam Chaolung Sukaphaa and the Ahom community," an official statement said.

In the wake of the Chinese attack on Indian soldiers in Ladakh, Chatterjee had on Wednesday tweeted: "There is a State in India where the 'State Day' is celebrated to commemorate a Chinese invader who brutally attacked India with Chinese troops. This invader is considered a hero by #China-funded anti-Indian separatist group ULFA."

A man in Assam's Dibrugarh had on Thursday filed a case against Chatterjee for his remarks against Sukaphaa and for his accusation that BJP uses "Indian tax money" to put up statues of the 13th-century ruler.

The Assam Day or "Sukaphaa Divas" is observed on December 2 to mark the arrival of the Ahom king from Mong Mao, now in Yunnan Province of China.

