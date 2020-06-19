HC asks Delhi cops to file report on detention of anti-CAA activist Safoora Zargar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi Police to file a status report on a plea by Jamia Coordination Committee member Safoora Zargar, who was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and is seeking bail in a case related to the Delhi communal violence in February.

Zargar, an M Phil student of Jamia Millia Islamia, is more than four months pregnant.Justice Rajiv Shakdher issued notice to the police asking it to file a status report on the bail plea.

The court will hear the case next on June 22.

Zargar, who was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on April 10, has challenged the June 4 order of the trial court denying her bail in the case.

In its order, the trial court had said “when you choose to play with embers, you cannot blame the wind to have carried the spark a bit too far and spread the fire.”

It had said that during the course of investigation, a larger conspiracy was discernible and if there was prima evidence of conspiracy, acts and statements made by anyone of the conspirators, it is admissible against all.

The court had said that even if there was no direct act of violence attributable to the accused, she cannot shy away from her liability under the provisions of the UAPA.

It, however, had asked the jail superintendent to provide adequate medical aid and assistance to Zargar.