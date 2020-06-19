One killed, 2 injured in boiler explosion at Lucknow chemical factory

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A labourer was killed and two women workers were injured when a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in Chinhat area here on Friday evening, an official said.

The incident took place around 8 pm in the Ramswarup Chemical factory near Babu Banarasi Das police outpost.

Two women workers fainted due to the explosion, ADG (Law and order) Prashant Kumar said.

"The women were rushed to the hospital where they are stated to be stable while one labourer died in the accident," the officer said.

Industry expert team and personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are reaching the spot, he said.

Police sources said some more people are feared to have suffered injuries.