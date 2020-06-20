Irani launches campaign to boost women entrepreneurs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Smriti Irani launched a special campaign ‘Empowering the Greater 50%’ on Friday.

A FICCI and FLO initiative, the campaign aims to create an ecosystem to support women entrepreneurship and celebrate women empowerment.

Addressing the participants, Irani said it was an opportunity where the government and private sector efforts can converge.

PM Modi had announced a stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore which would empower women and provide financial assistance to the women associated with self-help groups, she said.

The FICCI-FLO can look at this as an opportunity to collaborate, she added.

Technology can be used to create better opportunities for women and there should be an added focus on science and technology, said Irani. The initiative targets to impact the lives of 1,00,000 women in India over the next three years.