STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

New employment scheme to help migrant workers facing challenges due to COVID-19: Amit Shah

Shah said people's talent will be used in the development of the rural sector, which will give more strength to the rural economy.

Published: 20th June 2020 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the employment scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will help migrant workers and the poor facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah also said that the 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan' will ensure job opportunities to people near their homes based on their skills.

"The #GaribKalyanRojgarAbhiyaan worth Rs 50,000 crore was launched today by the Modi government to help and empower the migrant labourers and the poor facing challenges due to the Corona pandemic. I thank PM @narendramodi ji for this visionary campaign," he said.

The home minister said the scheme will be implemented in villages of 116 districts in six states to provide employment and inclusive development opportunities in rural India and 25 such schemes, which are being run by the central government, will be added to it.

"Earlier people used to go to the city in search of employment but now through 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan', they will be provided employment near their homes based on their skills," he said.

Shah said people's talent will be used in the development of the rural sector, which will give more strength to the rural economy.

"The Modi government is fully committed to the development of our villages, the livelihood and self-respect of the migrant workers and the poor.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji, the 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan' will play an important role in the country's move towards a 'self-reliant India'," he said.

Modi on Saturday launched an employment scheme with an outlay of Rs 50,000 crore for migrant workers who returned to their home states during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

Launching the scheme, Modi said during the nationwide lockdown, the talent from cities returned to villages and it will now give a boost to development of rural areas.

The 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan' will be implemented on a mission mode in 125 days in 116 districts of six states -- Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha -- that received the maximum numbers of migrant workers back.

It will help expedite implementation of 25 public infrastructure works and those related to augmentation of livelihood opportunities.

These 25 works are related to rural housing for the poor, plantations, provision of drinking water through the Jal Jeevan Mission, and construction of panchayat bhavans, community toilets, rural mandis, rural roads, cattle sheds and 'anganwadi bhavans', according to the Ministry of Rural Development, which is the nodal ministry for the project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
employment scheme Amit Shah migrant workers
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp