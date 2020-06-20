STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rise above petty politics, stand in solidarity with national interest: Amit Shah to Rahul Gandhi

Shah quote tweeted a video of a jawan's father, who purportedly asked Rahul Gandhi "not to indulge in politics" over the standoff with China.

Published: 20th June 2020 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid the Sino-India standoff in Ladakh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to "rise above petty politics" and stand in solidarity with the national interest.

Shah's remarks came after Gandhi made comments over a video where the father of a jawan spoke about the violent faceoff with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15 in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

Shah quote tweeted a video of a jawan's father, who purportedly asked Rahul Gandhi "not to indulge in politics" over the standoff with China.

"A brave armyman's father speaks and he has a very clear message for Mr Rahul Gandhi.

"At a time when the entire nation is united, Mr Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest," Shah said in a tweet.

In the video, a injured jawan's father purportedly said the Indian Army is strong and can defeat China.

"Rahul Gandhi, don't indulge in politics on this. My son fought in the army and will continue fighting in the army," he is heard saying in the video.

Gandhi, while commenting on an earlier video of an injured jawan's father, had said: "It's sad to see senior Government of India ministers reduce to lying in order to protect the PM. Don't insult our martyrs with your lies".

Rahul made the comments after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the army personnel engaged in clashes with the PLA in Ladakh were carrying arms but did not use those due to an agreement between the two nations.

In his first video, the father of the jawan purportedly had said that his son telephoned him from a hospital bed in Ladakh and told him that the Indian army personnel were unarmed when they confronted the PLA at Galwan valley in Ladakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amit Shah Rahul Gandhi Ladakh Galwan valley
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp