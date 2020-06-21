STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Political row erupts in Rajasthan over interview of injured soldier's kin on LAC standoff

A video of Balwant Singh was retweeted by Home Minister Amit Shah, in which he asked Rahul Gandhi to not engage in politics over the Galwan incident.

Published: 21st June 2020 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors pay tributes to Indian soldiers killed during confrontation with Chinese soldiers in the Ladakh region, while holding their photos in New Delhi, India, Thursday, June 18, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Tensions escalated quickly BJP Rajasthan vice president Gyan Dev Ahuja accused Gehlot government of pressurising Balwant Singh, father of injured army soldier Surendra Singh to change his statement given over an interview on the Galwan Valley face-off, that went viral earlier.

A video of Balwant Singh was retweeted by Home Minister Amit Shah, in which he asked Rahul Gandhi to not engage in politics over the Galwan incident.

"At the time when the entire country is united, Rahul Gandhi should also rise above politics and stand united with national interest," Shah had tweeted with the video.

Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi  questioned why the soldiers were unarmed at the time of the attack and tweeted a video of Balwant Singh wherein Singh confirmed that the soldiers were without arms and described the events that unfolded at the LAC. 

"The Ashok Gehlot government had sent  police and administration to the house of soldier Surendra Singh due to which his father Balwant Singh is suffering and is under tremendous pressure," alleged the former BJP MLA from Ramgrah, Gyan Dev Ahuja also revealing that Singh was under the protection of BJP at a discreet location.

Renu Meena, SDM, Ramgarh, on the other hand has denied that any such pressure is being put on the soldier's parents.

Meanwhile, local police confirmed that whereabouts of the soldier's family members are not known.

"While patrolling, the policemen went to Surendra Singh's house at Naugawa. His family was not found there. At present, we have no information about where the family is," said Mohan Singh, police station in charge, Naugawa.

Last Monday, 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel, were killed in a violent clash with Chinese soldiers in the Galvan Valley of East Ladakh.

Surendra Singh from Alwar was also amongst those who got injured in the attack and is now receiving treatment in the army hospital there.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India China standoff LAC standoff Galwan valley standoff Rajasthan
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp