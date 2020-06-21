Political row erupts in Rajasthan over interview of injured soldier's kin on LAC standoff

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Tensions escalated quickly BJP Rajasthan vice president Gyan Dev Ahuja accused Gehlot government of pressurising Balwant Singh, father of injured army soldier Surendra Singh to change his statement given over an interview on the Galwan Valley face-off, that went viral earlier.

A video of Balwant Singh was retweeted by Home Minister Amit Shah, in which he asked Rahul Gandhi to not engage in politics over the Galwan incident.

"At the time when the entire country is united, Rahul Gandhi should also rise above politics and stand united with national interest," Shah had tweeted with the video.

Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi questioned why the soldiers were unarmed at the time of the attack and tweeted a video of Balwant Singh wherein Singh confirmed that the soldiers were without arms and described the events that unfolded at the LAC.

"The Ashok Gehlot government had sent police and administration to the house of soldier Surendra Singh due to which his father Balwant Singh is suffering and is under tremendous pressure," alleged the former BJP MLA from Ramgrah, Gyan Dev Ahuja also revealing that Singh was under the protection of BJP at a discreet location.

Renu Meena, SDM, Ramgarh, on the other hand has denied that any such pressure is being put on the soldier's parents.

Meanwhile, local police confirmed that whereabouts of the soldier's family members are not known.

"While patrolling, the policemen went to Surendra Singh's house at Naugawa. His family was not found there. At present, we have no information about where the family is," said Mohan Singh, police station in charge, Naugawa.

Last Monday, 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel, were killed in a violent clash with Chinese soldiers in the Galvan Valley of East Ladakh.

Surendra Singh from Alwar was also amongst those who got injured in the attack and is now receiving treatment in the army hospital there.

