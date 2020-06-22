STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modi must be mindful of implications of his words: Former PM Manmohan Singh on Galwan Valley clash

Noting that the country is standing at the historic cross-roads, Manmohan Singh said the government's decisions and actions will have serious bearings on how the future generations perceive us. 

Published: 22nd June 2020 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Calling upon the government to ensure justice for 20 Indian soldiers killed in India-China face-off in Ladakh, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Monday called out the government that anything less would be a historic betrayal of the people’s faith.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement at the All-party meeting, Singh said he must always be mindful of the implications of his words and declarations on our nation’s security as also strategic and territorial interests

"We remind the government that disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership. The truth cannot be suppressed by having pliant allies spout comforting but false statements," he said.

"We call upon the Prime Minister and the government to rise to the occasion, to ensure justice for Col. B. Santosh Babu and our jawans who have made the ultimate sacrifice and resolutely defended our territorial integrity. To do any less would be a historic betrayal of the people’s faith," the former PM said in a statement. 

He said that the nation lost twenty brave soldiers in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh on June 15th-16th, 2020. 

"They laid down their lives in the ultimate act of sacrifice, valour, and duty to our country. Our brave hearts defended their motherland till their last breath and for that, we owe them and their families, our eternal gratitude. However, their sacrifice cannot be allowed to be in vain," he said.


ALSO READ | Neither has anyone intruded into Indian territory nor taken over any post: PM Modi on clash with China

Singh further said that at this moment, India stands at historic crossroads and that the government’s decisions and actions will have serious bearings on how the future generations perceive us. 

"Those who lead us bear the weight of a solemn duty and in our democracy that responsibility rests with the office of the Prime Minister. China is brazenly and illegally seeking to claim parts of Indian territory such as the Galwan Valley and the Pangong Tso Lake by committing multiple incursions between April 2020 till date," he said.  

Emphasising that India cannot and will not be cowed down by threats and intimidation nor permit a compromise with our territorial integrity, he said the Prime Minister cannot allow them to use his words as a vindication of their position and must ensure that all organs of the Government work together to tackle this crisis and prevent it from escalating further.

"This is a moment where we must stand together as a nation and be united in our response to this brazen threat," he added.

