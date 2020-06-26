IAF chopper makes emergency landing on Haryana expressway, all personnel safe

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: An Indian Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing on the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal expressway in Haryana on Friday following a technical glitch, a police official said.

All the personnel are reported to be safe, he said. "The IAF helicopter made an emergency landing due to some technical snag. All Police Control Room vehicles and police personnel were rushed to the spot. Later, IAF engineers attended to the chopper and it took off after two hours," Assistant Sub-Inspector of Sonipat Police Sandeep Kumar said.

The chopper made the landing on the KGP or the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, about 10-12 km from Sonipat.

Kumar said police reached the spot and stopped the vehicular traffic on the stretch of the road where the chopper had landed.

"No one was allowed to go near the chopper. The vehicular traffic was restored when the chopper took off, " the official added.

