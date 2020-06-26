No international flights till July 15, but some planes may be allowed on selected routes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: International operation of flights is likely to begin soon on selected routes. Aviation regulator DGCA said that while the international operation will remain suspended till July 15, it may be allowed on selected routes on case to case basis. There have been huge demands for starting the International operation of flights.

Domestic operation on Friday completed one month and nearly 19 lakh passengers have flown so far on 21,316 flights across the country.

Unlock 1.0 will come to an end on June 30 and the Centre is likely to issue fresh guidelines for Unlock 2.0.

Aviation regulator DGCA in its circular on Friday said that scheduled commercial operation of the international flights will remain suspended till July 15. It further said that international operation may be allowed on selected routes on case to case basis.

There has been massive demand from people to begin international flights. Sources said that it may be started on a few routes including the New Delhi-New York and Mumbai-New York routes. Apart from this, private airlines may also be allowed to start operations to the Gulf countries.

Last week, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that resumption of regular international flight services depends upon multiple factors including opening up of international traffic. He had also said that it can be resumed when the domestic traffic reaches about 50-60 per cent and other countries open up to international traffic.

The ministry had also talked about bilateral arrangements between selected countries for starting International flights on selected routes.