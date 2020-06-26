STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No international flights till July 15, but some planes may be allowed on selected routes

Sources said that a few routes including the New Delhi-New York and Mumbai-New York routes may see a resumption of flights.

Published: 26th June 2020 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Air India

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: International operation of flights is likely to begin soon on selected routes. Aviation regulator DGCA said that while the international operation will remain suspended till July 15, it may be allowed on selected routes on case to case basis. There have been huge demands for starting the International operation of flights.

Domestic operation on Friday completed one month and nearly 19 lakh passengers have flown so far on 21,316 flights across the country.

Unlock 1.0 will come to an end on June 30 and the Centre is likely to issue fresh guidelines for Unlock 2.0.

Aviation regulator DGCA in its circular on Friday said that scheduled commercial operation of the international flights will remain suspended till July 15. It further said that international operation may be allowed on selected routes on case to case basis.

There has been massive demand from people to begin international flights. Sources said that it may be started on a few routes including the New Delhi-New York and Mumbai-New York routes. Apart from this, private airlines may also be allowed to start operations to the Gulf countries.

Last week, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that resumption of regular international flight services depends upon multiple factors including opening up of international traffic. He had also said that it can be resumed when the domestic traffic reaches about 50-60 per cent and other countries open up to international traffic.

The ministry had also talked about bilateral arrangements between selected countries for starting International flights on selected routes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
international flights New Delhi-New York flight DGCA Mumbai-New York flight Gulf countries
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screen grab from a TikTok video shot at a Covid care centre in Chennai
These patients in Chennai are Tiktoking their way through coronavirus
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp