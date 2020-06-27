STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Centre provides 500 ventilators to Himachal Pradesh

The ACS said the state Health department would be able to fight COVID-19 more efficiently with these ventilators.

Published: 27th June 2020 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Ventilators

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: The Union government has provided 500 ventilators to Himachal Pradesh in its ongoing fight against coronavirus, a senior Health department official said on Saturday.

Of these, 178 are transport ventilators and the remaining 322 are ICU ventilators, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said here.

The Centre has provided the ventilators free of cost to the state as Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur raised the issue of inadequate ventilators in a recent video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, he added.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited, the ventilators have been provided through HLL Lifecare Limited, Dhiman said.

The ventilators are being installed in medical colleges, district hospitals and other health institutions dealing with COVID cases, he added.

The medical staff is being trained to operate these ventilators, the official said.

The ACS said the state Health department would be able to fight COVID-19 more efficiently with these ventilators.

In case the number of COVID-19 patients increases, the ventilators will help in handling serious cases in a better way, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Himachal Pradesh ICU ventilators coronaivurs central government
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp