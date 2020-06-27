STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tigers to be translocated from Uttarakhand's Corbett to Rajaji in bid to increase their population

A total of five tigers, two males and three females, will be shifted to the western part of Rajaji which has not reported breeding in almost a decade. 

Published: 27th June 2020 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 12:08 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In a first, tigers will be translocated for the first time in Uttarakhand from Corbett Tiger Reserve to Rajaji Tiger Reserve in October this year to inrease thier in the western part of RTR. 

Amit Verma, director of Rajaji Tiger Reserve, said, "The process for identification of which tigers will be translocated will start soon. Intensive camera trapping will be done in certain ranges of Corbett landscape to identify the tigers. A young male is required for this and not an adult which has already established its territory. Once identified, technical expertise by veterinarians will be used in tranquilizing the tigers and translocating them."

A total of five tigers, two males and three females, will be shifted to the western part of Rajaji which has not reported breeding in almost a decade. 

The tigers will be brought from Corbett landscape which has around a population to 260, said forest officials. 

The officials added that around Rs 40 lakh has been released by the Central government for translocation related activities this year.

According to last census, RTR had 34 resident tigers, including 32 in its eastern part, which is spread across 150 sq km area and two in the western part, which covers 570 sq km.

In September last year, a team from National Tiger Conservation Authority visited the RTR to inspect the preparations for the tiger translocation process. The team had suggested that a soft release of a pair tigers can be done to the western side reserve.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttarakhand Corbett tiger reserve Rajaji tiger reserve India tiger population
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp