Tigers to be translocated from Uttarakhand's Corbett to Rajaji in bid to increase their population

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In a first, tigers will be translocated for the first time in Uttarakhand from Corbett Tiger Reserve to Rajaji Tiger Reserve in October this year to inrease thier in the western part of RTR.

Amit Verma, director of Rajaji Tiger Reserve, said, "The process for identification of which tigers will be translocated will start soon. Intensive camera trapping will be done in certain ranges of Corbett landscape to identify the tigers. A young male is required for this and not an adult which has already established its territory. Once identified, technical expertise by veterinarians will be used in tranquilizing the tigers and translocating them."

A total of five tigers, two males and three females, will be shifted to the western part of Rajaji which has not reported breeding in almost a decade.

The tigers will be brought from Corbett landscape which has around a population to 260, said forest officials.

The officials added that around Rs 40 lakh has been released by the Central government for translocation related activities this year.

According to last census, RTR had 34 resident tigers, including 32 in its eastern part, which is spread across 150 sq km area and two in the western part, which covers 570 sq km.

In September last year, a team from National Tiger Conservation Authority visited the RTR to inspect the preparations for the tiger translocation process. The team had suggested that a soft release of a pair tigers can be done to the western side reserve.