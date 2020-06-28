STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Number of days taken to cross one lakh COVID-19 cases getting fewer: Health Ministry data

Data from Health Ministry shows that the spike in COVID-19 cases has come mainly from Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Haryana, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 28th June 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

A medic takes blood samples from a resident during a door-to-door COVID-19 survey in New Delhi

A medic takes blood samples from a resident during a door-to-door COVID-19 survey in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the number of COVID-19 cases crossing the 5 lakh mark on Friday, an analysis of the number of days taken to cross each 1 lakh shows it is getting increasingly fewer. This is particularly true for the last couple of weeks during Unlock 1.0. India took nearly 110 days to cross one lakh confirmed positive cases.

But subsequently, the time taken has been short. It took just 15 days to reach 2 lakh cases, 10 days for 3 lakh, eight days for 4 lakh, and only six days to cross 5 lakh cases. The confirmed COVID-19 cases have surged by over 3 lakh in the last 26 days of Unlock 1.0 that began on June 1.

The total number of confirmed cases was 1.98 lakh on June 1 and it crossed the 5 lakh mark on June 26.It was on January 30 when the country recorded the first confirmed COVID-19 case when a person who had returned to Thrissur district in Kerala from China tested positive. The growth was very slow initially as in a span of four days, two more people tested positive in Kerala. They, too, had returned gone to China on a vacation.

ALSO READ| COVID-19 recoveries in exceed active cases by 98,493 in India: Health ministry data

It was on May 18 when India recorded one lakh confirmed cases, which means it took over three months (109 days). But, the infection began spreading fast and captured most parts of the country during the last couple of weeks. COVID-19 cases crossed the 2 lakh mark on June 2, a day after the government announced Unlock 1 on June 1 with only a few restrictions. This was further relaxed on June 8 with the opening of malls, restaurants and places of worship in most parts. 

Thereafter, the number of positive cases has galloped. The cases reached 3 lakh on June 12. It became 4 lakh on June 20 and crossed 5 lakh on June June 26. The data has revealed that the spike is coming mainly from Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Haryana, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. While Maharashtra has the highest caseload in the country, it has also started witnessing a sudden spike since the last two days as the cases have gone up by over 10,000 in the last two days. 

ALSO READ| 8 states contributed 85 per cent COVID-19 caseload, 87 per cent deaths: Health Ministry

Similarly, Delhi has also started witnessing a large number of fresh COVID-19 cases as it is recording a daily addition of over 3,000 cases. Delhi has added more than 25,000 cases in the last one week and the spike has been attributed to the increase in testing. After the Centre’s intervention, the city has been testing between 15,000 and 19,000 samples every day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID19 COVID19 cases tally COVID19 cases record COVID19 spike
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp