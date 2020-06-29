Chhattisgarh BJP leader’s remarks to make cow-dung ‘state emblem’ invites Congress wrath

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: A war of words ensued between the leaders of the ruling Congress party and the opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh over cow-dung, following the state government’s recent decision to procure it to accomplish the proposed anticipated profitable venture.

Taking a jibe at the state government’s move, the former BJP minister Ajay Chandrakar tweeted suggesting the government to make ‘cow-dung’ as the state emblem.

The Congress leaders strongly reacted asking the BJP president Vishnu Deo Sai to take action against such “unacceptable" remarks.

“The emblem remains a distinct identity of any state and for us it symbolises our cultural ethos, pride and confidence. The comments of former BJP minister is shocking and reflects his mental status when he compared cow-dung with the state emblem”, said R P Singh, the Congress spokesperson.

The state unit of NSUI—Congress students’ wing has lodged a police complaint against Chandrakar in Raipur.

“It appears such disparaging remarks from the senior BJP leader comes from a culture nurtured at the school of thoughts indoctrinated in Nagpur”, said Ruchir Garg, the media advisor of Chhattisgarh CM.

Senior BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal however compared an year and a half performance of the Congress government with cow-dung.

“The state government has miserably failed during this period. The farmers are distressed, people anguished and the youth unemployed. This government doesn’t have a direction and policy. It’s tenure so far has been nothing more than a cow-dung”, Agrawal averred.

The Congress retorted stating that the BJP which often talks on cow and Hindutva is coming up with a note of mockery on cow-dung.

The state government will launch a new scheme ‘Gaudhan Nyay Yojana’ on July 11 with a focus on the procurement of cow-dung.