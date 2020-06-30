STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat conman inspired by film 'Catch Me If You Can' held

At least seven complaints of cheating and forgery were filed against Soni in Ahmedabd, two in Vadodara and six in Jaipur in Rajasthan, it said.

Published: 30th June 2020 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A 23-year-old man has been arrested here in Gujarat for allegedly cheating 15 different firms of at least Rs 50 lakh through forgery in the last four years, crime branch said on Tuesday.

The accused, Jay Soni, was inspired by Hollywood movie 'Catch Me If You Can' to commit the crime which involved forging documents and hiding his real identity to fraudulently withdraw money from banks, according to crime branch.

Soni was arrested on Monday after a detailed probe into his modus operandi which involved not leaving behind any clue about his real identity or whereabouts, said a release.

At least seven complaints of cheating and forgery were filed against Soni in Ahmedabd, two in Vadodara and six in Jaipur in Rajasthan, it said.

This is the first time since 2016 that Soni, who has allegedly siphoned off lakhs of rupees from bank accounts of companies where he used to work, has been picked up.

He has been involved in cheating of over Rs 50 lakh, the crime branch said.

"It all started in 2015 when Soni and his father Ramesh Soni watched the movie 'Catch Me If You Can', which was based on the life of American cheque forger and conman Frank Abagnale," the release said.

Soni is a native of Khedbrahma in Gujarat.  "Both Soni and his father studied in an English medium school. After watching the movie, they decided to make money using forged cheques. First, Soni learnt accounting and auditing. He then learnt basics of computer from YouTube and prepared a forged PAN card and Aadhaar card with a fake name and address using MS Paint application," it stated.

Soni purchased SIM cards with the help of the forged documents to open bank accounts, the release said, adding that his father had helped him in buying SIM cards.

Armed with a fake identity, Soni used to give interviews for the post of accountant or auditor.

"While working in office, Soni used to steal cheques and prepare duplicate stamps of the firm he is working for. He used to forge the signature of company proprietor and clear cheques in his own favour," the crime branch said.

Soni then used to transfer that money into other bank accounts or mobile wallets. He would resign after committing the crime, it said.

Since he used to submit forged documents and ID proofs, police often could not identify or trace him despite collecting information from his employers and banks.

After a thorough investigation, crime branch officials finally located him to his residence in Udaipur in neighbouring Rajasthan.

He was kept under watch and was arrested as soon as he landed in Ahmedabad for a job interview, the release said. Soni's father had been arrested in 2003 by city police for selling stolen vehicles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Forgery Gujarat crime
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp