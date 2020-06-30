US playing India card: China government mouthpiece

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: China seems to be upping the ante with its latest article in the Communist government’s mouthpiece Global Times saying that it was “wishful thinking” on India’s part if they thought that the US was going to aid them in case of a war.

“The US’s only motive is to use India as a pawn in its geopolitical game. As senior Indian military officers are expecting a prolonged standoff in the China-India border region with the US reportedly voicing support for India, the Chinese military is demonstrating high military readiness on all fronts, as the intensive, simultaneous military exercises in the South China Sea, near Taiwan island and near the China-India border show India’s wishful thinking of taking advantage of US support is merely an illusion,” the article said.

The article comes a day before the Corps Commanders of the two militaries meet on Tuesday.The article also blamed India for escalating tensions by deploying the Aakash air defence system in Ladakh. “The US has been hoping to play India as a card in its strategy to contain China, and it is now using India’s domestic nationalists and hardliners in the China-India border tensions,” it said.