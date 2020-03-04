Home Nation

President Kovind rejects last mercy plea in Nirbhaya case, hanging likely after 15 days

The mercy petition of Pawan Gupta has been rejected by the President, a Home Ministry official said.

Published: 04th March 2020 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

One of the death row convicts in Nirbhaya rape and murder case, Pawan Gupta

One of the death row convicts in Nirbhaya rape and murder case, Pawan Gupta. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday rejected the last mercy petition in the 2012 Nirbhaya murder cum rape case. Pawan Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the case, was the last to file a mercy plea and the petitions of other three—Vinay Kumar, Akhshay Thakur and Mukesh Singh have already been dismissed by the President.

READ| We had made all preparations to hang Nirbhaya's convicts: Tihar authorities

With Wednesday’s development, the four convicts have exhausted all legal remedies and the hanging is likely to take place within a fortnight. A fresh death warrant against the four will now be issued by a Delhi court.

According to the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in its Shatrughan Chauhan judgment of 2014, the convicts are to be given a time of 14 days to set their affairs straight and “prepare” for the execution.

The four convicts were supposed to be hanged to death on Tuesday at 6 am. On Monday, hours before their execution, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana put on hold their execution when informed that Gupta has moved a mercy petition before the President.

The four convicts and two others brutally gang-raped the 23-year-old para-medical student in a moving bus on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012. She died a few days later. An accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail. A juvenile, who was among the accused, was convicted by the Juvenile Justice Board. He was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pawan Gupta Ram Nath Kovind Nirbhaya case mercy petition
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp