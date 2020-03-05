Home Nation

Probe whether coronavirus originated from Sonia Gandhi's home: Rajasthan MP in Lok Sabha

Congress members rushed to the Well of the House strongly protesting and shouting slogans, tearing papers and throwing some on the table of the Speaker.

Published: 05th March 2020 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha on Thursday witnessed uproar over a controversial remark by a RLP MP, who is a BJP ally, against the Gandhi family during a discussion on coronavirus, leading to adjournment of proceedings for over an hour.

Congress members stormed the Well of the House as soon as Hanuman Beniwal said there should be a probe on whether coronavirus is being spread from the "home" of Congress President Sonia Gandhi as a large number of people who were found to be affected by the virus are from Italy.

Fourteen Italians have tested positive for coronavirus in India.

"Earlier, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that party leader Rahul Gandhi had forewarned the government on the impending threat from coronavirus.

"There should be a probe to find out if the spread of the virus originated from Sonia Gandhi's home," the Rajasthan MP remarked.

Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES | Government asks states to form rapid response teams to prevent outbreak

With this, the Congress members rushed to the Well of the House strongly protesting and shouting slogans, tearing papers and throwing some on the table of the Speaker.

Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the chair, immediately adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Leaders of various parties were speaking in Lok Sabha after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan made a statement on steps taken by the government to control spread of coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Hanuman Beniwal Coronavirus Sonia Gandhi Wuhan Congress Italy
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp