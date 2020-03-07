Home Nation

Government can’t deny foreign funds to NGOs: Supreme Court

“It is clear from the provision itself that bandhs, hartals, rasta rokos, etc. are treated as common methods of political action,” the Supreme Court observed.

Published: 07th March 2020 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the Centre cannot deprive NGOs of their right to receive foreign money by declaring them as political organisations if they use legitimate means of dissent to support public causes. Section 5 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA) gives the Union government “unchecked and unbridled powers” to declare an organisation as being one of political nature and deny it access to funds from sources abroad. 

Friday’s ruling by a bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Deepak Gupta was in response to a plea by an NGO—India Social Action Forum (INSAF)—challenging the constitutional validity of Section 5 (1) and 5 (4) of the FCRA and other rules.

“It is clear from the provision itself that bandhs, hartals, rasta rokos, etc. are treated as common methods of political action,” the Supreme Court observed. Any organisation that supports the cause of a group of citizens agitating for their rights without a political goal or objective cannot be penalised by being declared an organisation of political nature,” the court ruled. 

The court also made it clear that organisations used for channeling foreign funds by political parties cannot escape the rigour of FCRA.“To save this provision from being declared unconstitutional, we hold it is only those organisations that have connection with active politics or take part in politics, that are covered,” the order by the apex court reads. It further added that a balance had to be struck between that objective and the right of organisations to have access to foreign funds.

Yardstick set for evaluation
The Centre must consider the activities of an organisation, including its association with any political party, before calling it as one of “political nature not being a political party”, the SC said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court foreign fund NGO
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp