After Mission MP, will the BJP now train its sights on toppling Uddhav government?

"Everyone used to say that Kamal Nath is an astute and old horse and his government cannot be toppled easily. Now, it has become a reality. In politics, timing is very important,” said a BJP leader

Published: 10th March 2020 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (R)

NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (R) (File Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: After the coup in Madhya Pradesh, will the BJP state unit in Maharashtra now be emboldened to stir up trouble for the Uddhav Thackeray government?

There is no immediate threat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. The BJP is the single largest party with 105 legislators while the Congress has 44, Shiv Sena 56 and NCP 54. To form the government, the magic figure is 145 in the 288-member state assembly.

BJP legislator Atul Bhatkhalkar tweeted, “Will the earthquake in Madhya Pradesh also impact Maharashtra? Uncle (Sharad Pawar) be careful.” Another BJP leader Ashish Shelar said that the Congress is dwindling with each passing day. “There is no future in the Congress, therefore, people are joining the BJP,” he said. Asked if it would also have an impact on Maharashtra, Shelar refused to comment.

A senior BJP leader said that after the successful operation in Madhya Pradesh, the next target will be Maharashtra. “Maharashtra is a tough nut to crack but our leadership has made up their mind to dethrone the Uddhav Thackeray led government. We have to wait for the right timing like Madhya Pradesh. In Madhya Pradesh, everyone used to say that Kamal Nath is an astute and old horse and his government cannot be toppled easily. Now, it has become a reality. In politics, timing is very important,” he added.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said there was no immediate threat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. “All parties which are in government should practise inclusive politics. Power should not be limited to ministers and their people. It should percolate to party legislators and party workers. Only then will the dissatisfaction against the government be reined in,” said Sawant.

A senior NCP leader said that the ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi are not accommodating party workers. “Most of the ministers in our government are giving priority to their relatives while allocating responsibilities. Some of them have become more arrogant after taking charge of their ministries. If they continue to behave this way, this government's days are also numbered,” he added.

But a Congress leader placed his faith in Sharad Pawar. “As long as NCP chief Sharad Pawar's blessings are with this government, nothing will happen. But at the same time, the government has also decentralised power by accommodating more and more people in government,” he said.

