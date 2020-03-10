Home Nation

Fishermen stuck in Iran hopeful of returning home

The Indian fishermen stranded in Iran after the country declared health emergency due to coronavirus outbreak last week are hopeful of being airlifted and brought home soon.  

Published: 10th March 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Indian fishermen stuck in Iran are waiting for the Centre to take steps to bring them back home | Special arrangement

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian fishermen stranded in Iran after the country declared health emergency due to coronavirus outbreak last week are hopeful of being airlifted and brought home soon.  

Their hopes were raised after India on Monday decided to send its largest transport flight to airlift stranded Indians.

Apart from fishermen, several students and pilgrims on Qom visit are also stranded in Iran, which is one of worst COVID 19-affected countries

“We are yet to get any assurance from the embassy. But we are hopeful of going home soon,” said Jagajeevan Netto, one of the fishermen from Thiruvananthapuram, in a voice message to his father James Netto.

Jagajeevan is among the 60 fishermen from Kerala stranded in various coastal areas of Iran. There are hundreds of others from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat as well. They went to Iran on fishermen visa four months ago.

The fishermen had complained that the Indian embassy in Bandar Abbas did not enquire about their well being. “We are running short of food. We do not know how we are going to survive,” said Jagajeevan. According to James, the fishermen made an attempt to go out, but the police arrested their captain. “They were threatened that their phones would be confiscated if they go out,” said James.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted the embassy continued to maintain close contact with fishermen. “No case of corona reported among them. Will continue to monitor their welfare,” tweeted the minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian fishermen coronavirus Iran
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp