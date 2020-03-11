BJP names Jyotiraditya Scindia as its Rajya Sabha candidate from MP 

By Online Desk

Soon after inducting him in BJP, the saffron party named Jyotiraditya Scindia as one of its Rajya Sabha candidates from Madhya Pradesh in a list of 11 candidates released on Wednesday evening. The other candidate from MP is Harsh Singh Chauhan.

Apart from 11 candidates it is fielding, the BJP has alloted two seats to its allies. From Jharkhand, the BJP has given ticket to its state chief Deepak Prakash, and to Ramilaben Bara and Abhay Bharadwaj from Gujarat. In Maharashtra, the BJP has fielded Udayan Raj Bhosale and will support NDA constituent, Republican Party of India-A's chief Ramadas Athawale for the second seat. Vivek Thakur is the candidate from Bihar, while from Assam, the party will support ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) leader Biswajit Daimary from one seat, while fielding party leader Bhuvaneshwar Kalita from the second seat. Rajendra Gehlot is the party candidate in Rajasthan. BJP General Secretary Arun Singh said that the list of candidates was finalised in a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee on Tuesday which was chaired by party President J.P. Nadda, and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior minister and leaders.

A day after resigning from the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday in presence of the ruling party's president JP Nadda and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, saying the country's future is secure in his hands.

Welcoming him into the BJP, Nadda recalled the party's founder and Jyotiraditya's grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia and said, "he is joining his family and we welcome him."

Thanking Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda, Scindia said they have given him the platform to serve the people.

"Pained" and "distressed" for not able to serve the people in his previous organisation, he said the Congress is living in denial and it is not the same party what it used to be.

Hailing Modi for his leadership, Scindia said the country's future is secure in his hands.

Talking about Madhya Pradesh, the erstwhile Congress leader said the dream which he saw with his former colleagues for the state has been shattered in the last 18 months.

