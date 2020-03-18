STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hundreds in Bihar perform herbal havan to 'ward off' coronavirus

Saritha Prasad said that the main objective behind organizing the havan was to eliminate viruses through environmental impacts of herbal havan.

Women perform havan in Patna to ward off coronavirus (Photo| EPS/ Ranjit K Dey)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Amidst the rising cases of coronavirus in India, women in Patna performed a "Samuhik-Havan"(Group Havan) chanting mantras for divine protection from COVID-19.

Dozens of women assembled on Wednesday morning in Patna's Kankar bagh with the Hindu priests and started putting organic disinfectants in the alter of fire called "Havan". This was initiated by the women associated with the Middle Income Welfare Association in Kankarbagh.

Saritha Prasad of Gayatri Parivar's Nav Chetna Vistar Kendra Mahila Mandal said that the main objective behind organizing the havan was to eliminate viruses through environmental impacts of herbal Havan.

She also said that  60 types of herbs were used in havan amid Vedic mantra recitations.

On the occasion, President of Kalyan Sangh, Jaishankar Tiwari also said that the entire world, including India, has started facing the fury of COVID-19. "Today's Havan was attended by more than a hundred women and men, including a former minister Mithilesh Singh, Devi Dayal Prasad, MP Das, Hemchandra Arya, Lakshmi Prasad, Ratnakar and others," said.

