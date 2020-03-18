Inmates of various Bihar jails make masks for safety from coronavirus

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a humanitarian move, hundreds of inmates of Bihar's Muzaffarpur Central Jail and other jails have voluntarily started making masks to protect against coronavirus infection. All the inmates, lodged in connection with many cases of crimes, are working for more than the prescribed time slots in the prison.

Confirming this, IG (Prisons) Mithilesh Mishra said that around 50 inmates of Muzaffarpur Central Jail and many other inmates of Gopalganj, Gaya and Purnea are making masks for the safety of other inmates from many jails.

ALSO READ| Bihar government orders closure of malls, gyms; restricts mass gatherings

The Muzaffarpur Central Jail is famous for preparing clothes by its inmates. However, the demand for masks has increased with the rising number of suspected cases of COVID-19 in the state. However, no positive case has been found since January 15 in Bihar but more than 113 have completed 14 days of observation after they were suspected.

Till date, according to official figures, 354 people have been enrolled for observation in the state by surveillance system of health department and more than 2 lakh of people screened so far. At present, the masks in Bihar have gone out of stocks from markets resulting its sales on exorbitant prices.