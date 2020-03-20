Coronavirus: Bars, hair salons closed till March 31 in Lucknow; Ayodhya seers cancel Ram Kot Parikrama

By PTI

LUCKNOW: With a view to check the spread of coronavirus, the Lucknow district administration on Friday ordered closure of all bars, cafes/lounges, hair salons, beauty parlours and eating joints with immediate effect.

"All bars, cafes/lounges, hair salons and beauty parlours should be closed with immediate effect till March 31 or till further orders," District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to the check spread of coronavirus, he said.

In a separate order, the DM also ordered the closure of all eating points, sweet shops, food stalls, coffee shops etc till Mar 31.

Not complying with the orders will be a punishable offence, he added.

A group of seers on Friday cancelled the upcoming Ram Kot Parikrama here in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Ram Kot Parikrama, a religious ceremony, is held every year on the first day of Ram Navami which was scheduled on March 24.

In the ceremony, a group of seers and some politicians go around the premises of Ram Janmabhoomi to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ram on the first day of Ram Navami.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha confirmed the cancellation of the ceremony.