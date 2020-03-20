STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus: Bars, hair salons closed till March 31 in Lucknow; Ayodhya seers cancel Ram Kot Parikrama

Ram Kot Parikrama, a religious ceremony, is held every year on the first day of Ram Navami which was scheduled on March 24.

Published: 20th March 2020 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Workers fumigate the premises of the Allahabad High Court closed as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus in Prayagraj Allahabad Thursday March 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: With a view to check the spread of coronavirus, the Lucknow district administration on Friday ordered closure of all bars, cafes/lounges, hair salons, beauty parlours and eating joints with immediate effect.

"All bars, cafes/lounges, hair salons and beauty parlours should be closed with immediate effect till March 31 or till further orders," District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to the check spread of coronavirus, he said.

In a separate order, the DM also ordered the closure of all eating points, sweet shops, food stalls, coffee shops etc till Mar 31.

Not complying with the orders will be a punishable offence, he added.

A group of seers on Friday cancelled the upcoming Ram Kot Parikrama here in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Ram Kot Parikrama, a religious ceremony, is held every year on the first day of Ram Navami which was scheduled on March 24.

In the ceremony, a group of seers and some politicians go around the premises of Ram Janmabhoomi to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ram on the first day of Ram Navami.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha confirmed the cancellation of the ceremony.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Kot Parikrama Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp