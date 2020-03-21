STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam toddler tests positive for coronavirus, sample sent to another lab for reconfirmation

Jorhat District Magistrate Roshni Aparanji Korati said that ASHA, ANM and MPW workers visited the patients's family on March 20 and brought them to the JMCH as the girl exhibited symptoms.

Published: 21st March 2020 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

An official uses thermal screening device on Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the wake of coronavirus pandemic on his arrival at Dibrugarh Airport

An official uses thermal screening device on Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the wake of coronavirus pandemic on his arrival at Dibrugarh Airport. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A four-and-half-year-old girl in Assam tested positive for novel coronavirus during preliminary medical examinations. However, to reconfirm it, the authorities sent the sample to the Regional Medical Research Centre under the Indian Council of Medical Research at Lahowal in Dibrugarh for laboratory testing.

The state’s Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We still cannot say it is a COVID-19 positive case." No other positive case has been recorded in Assam or elsewhere in the North-East so far. The child had returned from Bihar along with her sister and mother by a train on March 19.

"There was one positive result in JMCH (Jorhat Medical College and Hospital) lab. We have sent the sample to ICMR laboratory, Lahowal for recheck," Jorhat District Magistrate Roshni Aparanji Korati told this newspaper.

She said that ASHA, ANM and MPW workers visited the family on March 20 and brought them to the JMCH as the girl exhibited symptoms. A sample was taken and tested and the result came on Saturday. "We have started contact tracing. Everybody is being placed under home isolation, including the ASHA etc. The family has been shifted to JMCH isolation ward," Korati added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam coronavirus Assam toddler COVID Jorhat Medical College and Hospital Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp