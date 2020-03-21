STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six new coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat, count now 13

These patients are being treated in hospitals at Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said.

A worker sanitizes trolleys at a store as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Surat Thursday March 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Six new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Gujarat on Saturday, which took the tally of such patients to 13 in the state, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said here.

Twelve of these patients have history of travel abroad, while one person in Surat had visited Delhi and Jaipur recently, he said.

"Four of these cases were reported in Ahmedabad city, one in Ahmedabad rural, three each in Surat and Vadodara, and one each in Rajkot and Gandhinagar," Rupani said.

Appealing to the people to stay indoors and follow the guidelines related to social distancing and cleanliness, he said the state government was prepared to tackle the "worst- possible" situation.

Rupani was talking to reporters after visiting Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

He also announced that the 1,200-bed super speciality new block of the hospital will be kept exclusively for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Similar facilities will be set up in Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel visited SSG Hospital in Vadodara to review the situation and met top officials.

The government has appointed senior officials in four zones of the state to deal with the outbreak of such cases.

State Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja warned those trying to spread false information about coronavirus on social media platforms.

"Action will be taken against the people who are spreading fake WhatsApp messages to create panic and confusion among the public. Cases will be registered against them and action will be taken," Jadeja said.

The state had reported its first two coronavirus positive cases on Thursday.

A day later, another five cases had been detected.

The state government has already ordered the closure of schools, colleges, private coaching classes, gyms, water parks, multiplexes and other public places.

To prevent the gathering of people, the authorities in some districts have imposed section 144 of the CrPC.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Nitin Patel
