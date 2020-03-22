STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2 militants including top LeT recruiter held in Kashmir

Based on certain intelligence inputs, Shopian police constituted police parties and apprehended Irfan and Aadil

Published: 22nd March 2020 01:17 AM

By IANS

NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR: A top recruiter and his recruit for the banned militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police in Shopian district.

Sources said Shopian police had credible inputs that rfan Ahmed Kuttey, a resident of Chotipora Sedow, was motivating the youth of Imamsahib and adjoining areas to join LeT. Irfan had recruited Adil Bashir Lone, a resident of Aaloora, for his terror group.

Based on certain intelligence inputs, Shopian police constituted police parties and apprehended both Irfan and Aadil. Both the accused were questioned, sources said, adding that during the interrogation, it was revealed that the duo had been working as co-conspirators of terrorists in terror related crimes.

Sources said Irfan revealed that he had worked as an over ground worker for slain terrorist Zubair Turray. He was introduced to Zubair by Shahid Islam Naikoo, a resident of Bonbazar, Shopian. Naikoo is presently detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Irfan has told the police that he was in constant touch with some terrorists operating from Pakistan through some private online messaging applications such as Telegram and Vpole. "He had got direction from an unknown terrorist to recruit Adil Bashir Lone to the ranks of LeT," sources said.

Adil revealed to his interrogators that in November last year, he got in touch with one foreign terrorist by the name of Waleed so that he could join the terror outfit.

"That foreign terrorist took his contact number and asked him to wait till his boy called him. Nearly after a month, Aadil received one WhatsApp call from +92 number and got confirmation of getting active. That +92 number gave the task to get him recruited through Irfan," a police officer told IANS.

The police have filed a case and is investigating the matter. One AK47 was recovered on Saturday from Irfan's cow shed, the details of which was revealed during the interrogation.

