COVID-19: Haryana and Himachal Pradesh put under complete lockdown till March 31

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: After the curfew in Punjab, both Haryana and Himachal Pradesh have been put

under complete lockdown from Tuesday till March 31.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced this in the state assembly on Monday. This is being done as a precautionary measure and there was no cause for panic, he said.

The state government had ordered a lockdown of Kangra district on Sunday where two positive cases of coronavirus had been reported -- a 32-year-old man from Harchakkian tehsil and a 64-year-old woman from Dohabe village in Shahpur subdivision. Both patients are undergoing treatment at Tanda Medical College in Kangra.

Earlier the state government had sealed its borders and moved out all tourists who were travelling in the state.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said all districts of the state will go under lockdown from Tuesday morning. On Sunday, seven districts of the state had been put under lockdown till March 31. Khattar said no public transport, including buses, taxis, and autos will operate. Only emergency transport will be allowed for hospitals.

All shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops and godowns will remain closed. No inter-state and intra-state public and private transport, flights and trains will operate barring essential services, while private vehicles can ply only in case of a medical emergency or for availing essential services.

Hospitals, shops selling groceries, milk, bread, fruit, vegetables, meat, fish and medicine besides petrol pumps and LPG and oil agencies, electricity, water, civic, bank, ATM, all forms of media, telecom, BPOs, postal, essential commodity supply chains, farming-related movement and food movement and home deliveries will continue.